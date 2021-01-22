Bernie Sanders’ inauguration look commemorated on trading card

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ casual look at Wednesday’s inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris spawned a slew of memes. Now, it will be forever memorialized on a trading card.

Topps released limited edition trading cards Thursday capturing some of the iconic moments from the inauguration. The Topps Now card shows Sanders seated in a folding chair wearing mittens made out of recycled materials and a warm winter jacket.

The back of the card says “Senator Bernie Sanders (VT) was in attendance Wednesday morning serving as one of the guests for the swearing in of both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Sen. Sanders has served as senator since 2007 and campaigned in both the 2016 and 2020 Presidential elections.”

It makes no mention of his attire. Let’s just say, a picture is worth a thousand words.

In addition to the Sanders’ card, the President and Vice President swearing-in ceremonies are captured, as well as the performances of Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks and Lady Gaga.

And, of course, the first ever National Youth Poet Laureate, Amanda Gorman, is commemorated on one of the cards.