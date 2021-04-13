E11even Miami will accept Bitcoin, says it’s first major club to do so

In this photo illustration, visual representations of digital cryptocurrencies Litecoin and Bitcoin are arranged on December 17, 2020 in Katwijk, Netherlands. (Photo by Yuriko Nakao)

MIAMI – E11even Miami in the heart of downtown is known for pioneering many “firsts” in the nightlife industry, including being Miami’s first nightclub of its size open 24/7. Now, the club says it is securing another “first” — claiming it will be the first major nightclub in the United States to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment.

E11even Partners hospitality group announced Tuesday that when customers pay for tables, drinks, or merchandise, they will have the option of using cryptocurrency. The company has partnered with a cryptocurrency processing company to process purchases using Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), and more.

E11even says this new initiative comes as Miami aims to become the country’s next big tech hub, as numerous tech companies make their move to place their headquarters in South Florida.

“With the tremendous growth & relevancy of Cryptocurrency coupled with Mayor Francis Suarez leading the charge for Miami’s tech boom, we felt it made sense to introduce Cryptocurrency as an option to our guests to pay for their night out,” Dennis DeGori, Creator and CEO of E11even Miami, said in a news release. “E11EVEN is dedicated to always staying ahead of the curve, and we believe Cryptocurrency is here to stay.”

According to the statement, the nightclub will be able to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment without having to buy, own or manage cryptocurrency themselves. Furthermore, they hope this will attract their guests who are involved in the Bitcoin industry.

“Bringing services and amenities that cater to our cutting edge clientele is of uber importance (to us), and we’re seeing an increasing trend of clients wanting to use their Cryptocurrency as a form of payment,” said Gino LoPinto, Operating Partner of E11even Miami. “We believe nightclubs allowing Bitcoin as payment will soon become a nightlife industry norm, and we’re excited to be the ones paving the way.”

E11even is located at 29 NE 11th Street. For more information, visit 11miami.com.