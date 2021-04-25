New sushi bar Paperfish opens in Miami’s Brickell area

MIAMI – Paperfish is the new sushi bar and izakaya with the red torii gate in Miami’s Brickell area. It is open for its first weekend with a mix of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine.
The new restaurant with a cherry blossom tree-lined dining room and a terrace with soft-lit paper lanterns and draping plants is on the corner of South Miami Avenue and 14th Street.
The V&E Restaurant Group partnered with Fabric Group Latam to open Paperfish on Thursday.
Matias Pesce, the chief executive officer of V&E Restaurant Group, described the restaurant as an “approachable” sushi restaurant that is upbeat, modern, and has a “sense of speakeasy cool.”
The menus include the Nikkei Tataki, Thai rice Kamameshi, Wagyu Ishiyake, Asian bourbon chicken, a mochi ice cream sampler, gluten-free items, and vegetarian options.
The restaurant is open for lunch, happy hour, dinner, and weekend brunch.