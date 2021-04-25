New sushi bar Paperfish opens in Miami’s Brickell area

MIAMI – Paperfish is the new sushi bar and izakaya with the red torii gate in Miami’s Brickell area. It is open for its first weekend with a mix of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine.

The new restaurant with a cherry blossom tree-lined dining room and a terrace with soft-lit paper lanterns and draping plants is on the corner of South Miami Avenue and 14th Street.

A performer entertains guests during the opening of Paperfish Sushi on Thursday in Miami. (Courtesy of Paperfish)

The V&E Restaurant Group partnered with Fabric Group Latam to open Paperfish on Thursday.

Matias Pesce, the chief executive officer of V&E Restaurant Group, described the restaurant as an “approachable” sushi restaurant that is upbeat, modern, and has a “sense of speakeasy cool.”

Paperfish Sushi is open for its first weekend in Miami. (Courtesy of Paperfish)

The menus include the Nikkei Tataki, Thai rice Kamameshi, Wagyu Ishiyake, Asian bourbon chicken, a mochi ice cream sampler, gluten-free items, and vegetarian options.

The restaurant is open for lunch, happy hour, dinner, and weekend brunch.