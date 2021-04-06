Mario Lopez’s delivery-only Mexican restaurant comes to Miami

MIAMI – Actor and host of NBC’s Access Hollywood, Mario Lopez, has launched a delivery-only, virtual restaurant that helps support the community by hiring only local, independent restaurateurs — and it’ll be serving up delicious dishes in Miami inspired by Lopez himself.

The restaurant, Mario’s Tortas Lopez, is a part of Virtual Dining Concepts’ portfolio of virtual restaurants that offer independent restaurateurs the opportunity to use their existing staff and resources to serve more customers, generate more revenue, and diversify their business.

This could be crucial for those in the restaurant industry impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restaurant includes “tortas” and bowls reflecting authentic flavors Lopez has enjoyed since childhood. “My entire family is very into cooking, and our best moments together are always around a table filled with food,” says Lopez. “Now I have the chance to share what I love and enjoy with families everywhere.”

Mario's Tortas Lopez's cinnamon sugar-dusted churro doughnuts served with dulce de leche. (Courtesy of Mario's Tortas Lopez)

Lopez teamed up with Chef Eric Greenspan for the menu, which offers six Mexican sandwiches (aka “tortas)” that can also be made into cauliflower rice bowls. Served on a griddled “telera” roll, the “tortas” include Beef Barbacoa, Chorizo & Egg, Grilled Chicken, Pork Carnitas, Chile Relleno, and Vegan Chorizo. Side include nachos, chile rellenos, chips and guacamole, black beans, elote, and cinnamon sugar-dusted churro doughnuts served with dulce de leche.

“I’ve known Mario for many years now, and I’ve been waiting for the right opportunity for us to partner together,” says Robert Earl, founder of Virtual Dining Concepts. “We have created a one-of-a-kind, on-demand cuisines with quality ingredients that have Mario’s special touch, and I am so excited for everyone to taste Mario’s Tortas Lopez.”

The Mexican "tortas" sold by Mario's Tortas Lopez (Courtesy of Mario's Tortas Lopez)

“I knew Robert Earl would be able to make my vision come to life – there’s no one else I’d trust in the restaurant business who could make this happen. It is especially important to me that this menu is available for small, independent restaurants to carry as a way to help them regain their financial footing.”

Mario’s Tortas Lopez is now available through Grubhub online and on the mobile app for delivery in major metropolitan cities across the country, including Miami. Also, throughout April, diners will receive free delivery with a minimum order of $15. For more information, visit www.mariostortaslopez.com.