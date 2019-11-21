Closed captioning questions and concerns should be directed to:

Send Your Written Complaints To:

Steve Ellis
Assistant Chief Engineer
WPLG-TV
3401 West Hallandale Beach Blvd.
Pembroke Park, FL 33023
E-mail: sellis@wplg.com
Phone: 954-364-2604
Fax: 954-364-2664

For Immediate Concerns:

E-mail: ClosedCaptioning@wplg.com
Phone: 954-364-2524
Fax: 954-364-2546