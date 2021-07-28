Partly Cloudy icon
Steely Dan kicks off tour at Fillmore Miami Beach

4-night residency from Oct. 5-9

Brian Doughty, Producer

Steely Dan at the Met in Philadelphia.
Steely Dan at the Met in Philadelphia. (Courtesy: John Vettese)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Steely Dan is kicking off the “Absolutely Normal ‘21″ tour at the Fillmore Miami Beach with a four-night residency, starting Oct. 5 and running through Oct. 9.

Each night will feature the band performing a different album in its entirety.

On Oct. 5, it will be “Aja”. Oct. 6 will focus on “The Royal Scam.” Oct. 8 will be “Gaucho.” And on Oct. 9 the band will play selected cuts from their new live album “Northeast Corridor.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 30. For tickets or more information click here.

