Future performing at Wynwood benefit concert to fundraise for Haiti

WYNWOOD, Fla. – Just weeks after the catastrophic magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Haiti, rapper Future is performing at a benefit concert in Wynwood tonight to support relief efforts — and he’s invited two famous friends.

On Aug. 14, the earthquake caused thousands of structures to collapse into rubble and killed thousands of people in a country that already was in such dire need of help.

Tonight, Grammy Award-winning rapper Future is headlining the Miami Benefit Concert for Haiti at Oasis Wynwood at 7 p.m.

The artist actually reached out to the Oaisis Wynwood to host this event using his talent and foundation, Freewishes, to bring support to the people of Haiti — and without hesitation, they said yes.

“It’s an idea from Future to give back to Haiti after a tumultuous time that they’ve gone through,” says Oasis operator and founder, Sven Vogtland. “It’s a benefit concert where proceeds from ticket sales will go to Haiti.”

“The Oasis is a cultural hub — We’re happy to be doing cultural events like this,” says Vogtland. “It’s a mix-use space. We have great food, great music, entertainment, and concerts, and an amazing bar. We do a lot of different things here and that’s what makes it so special.”

And on the night of the benefit concert, you can expect just that and more.

The rapper shared the news on Instagram to his more than 17 million followers, posting this animated text video saying, “I want to use my voice to do whatever i can to support Haiti during these tragic times.”

He even called on his friends to do the same. Recently added to the line up is Haitian-American rapper and Broward native, Kodak Black, as well as Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Uzi Vert.

”We’re looking forward to everyone coming out and helping an island in need,” says Vogtland.

If you would like to attend the concert, tickets are $100, and all proceeds go towards relief for Haiti.

However, if you can’t make it, but would still like to help—they’re accepting donations.

Click here for more information.