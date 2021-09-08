The 2021 ‘Dancing With The Stars’ cast is here - and it may surprise you

Season 30 of 'Dancing With the Stars' on ABC Network.

From a gold medal-winning Olympian to a controversial social media star, this year’s cast of “Dancing With the Stars” on ABC Network has it all.

“Dancing With the Stars’” official cast for its 30th season has been announced, and this year’s cast is full of stars who are ready to hit the ballroom.

Social media influencer Olivia Jade (who has had quite the controversial past two years), “Bachelor” Matt James, “The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots, and WWE star Mike “The Miz” Mizanin will all be competing for the mirrorball trophy.

The reality dance competition announced the complete line-up on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday. The news comes just weeks after the show announced that U.S. star gymnast Sunisa Lee and YouTuber JoJo Siwa, both 18 years old with impressive followings on social media, will compete in the show, which begins Sept. 20.

Ad

JUST IN: Meet the full celebrity cast of @DancingABC season 30, revealed LIVE on GMA!#DWTShttps://t.co/QX4Y8kun89 pic.twitter.com/xUDVFBUIIf — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 8, 2021

As for the full cast? It includes Spice Girls star Melanie C., country singer Jimmie Allen, TV personality Christine Chiu, Peloton instructor/influencer Cody Rigsby, “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum Brian Austin Green, “I Know Who Killed Me” actress Kenya Moore, “Cobra Kai” actor Martin Kove, “Dirty Dancing” actress Melora Hardin, and Brooklyn Nets basketball star Iman Shumpert.

The judging panel for the 30th season consists of Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and former pro dancer Derek Hough.

Last, but not least, Tyra Banks returns as host and executive producer, having joined the show last season as the first Black female host (and solo host!) in the franchise’s history.

For more on Season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars,” click here.