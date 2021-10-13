Florida A&M gets major donation from Will Packer

The film producer known for box office hits like "Girls Trip" and "Think Like a Man" made the announcement ahead of a special Homecoming at the HBCU in Tallahassee.

The film producer known for box office hits like "Girls Trip" and "Think Like a Man" made the announcement ahead of a special Homecoming at the HBCU in Tallahassee.

Florida’s only public historically Black university is getting a little help from Hollywood.

Florida A&M University in Tallahassee just got a major donation from famous alum Will Packer, the film producer known for box office hits like “Girls Trip” and “Think Like a Man.”

And because of his donation, a new performing arts amphitheater will be named after will Packer, who will be there for a ribbon-cutting ceremony later this month.

Packer made the announcement Tuesday on his Instagram page.

“It’s about the Florida A&M University! Rattlers stand up and get ready. This Homecoming will be one for the record books,” he said. “We’re launching a historic fundraising campaign. I’m kicking it off myself. I’m putting my money where my heart and my soul is. I’ve already made a major donation in order to build a brand new students’ performing arts amphitheater which we will officially open Oct. 29.”

Ad

In the video, Packer also talks about how it’s just the beginning of a major fundraising campaign for the HBCU.

And he’s getting a little help from some other famous names, including Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson and Diddy.

As part of the homecoming festivities, sportscasters Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim Rose will broadcast their ESPN show “First Take” there. Comedian Kevin Hart’s Sirius XM show “Straight From the Hart” will also record live in front of an audience.