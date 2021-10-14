Rolling Stones to play at Seminole Hard Rock

Ronnie Wood, from left, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform during the "No Filter" tour at The Dome at America's Center, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in St. Louis.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The Guitar Hotel will really be rocking next month when the Rolling Stones close their current tour with a show at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

The Nov. 23 concert (8 p.m.) at the new 7,000-capacity Hard Rock Live was just announced Thursday, and tickets go on sale Monday at 10 a.m.

Hard Rock is billing the performance at the Stones’ “most intimate show in more than a decade.”

It will close their “No Filter” tour, as the band is in the middle of 14 stops across the United States.

In anticipation of the concert, you can see the Rolling Stones’ logo on the Guitar Hotel tonight from 8 p.m. to midnight.

And who knows, you might also catch Mick Jagger at a dive bar around South Florida next month.

For ticket info, go to myhrl.com.