Billy Joel plays at Hard Rock Live on Jan. 28, 2022.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The Piano Man is returning to Hard Rock Live.

Billy Joel will perform at the 7,000-person capacity venue inside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Jan. 28, promoters announced Monday.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. A presale for American Express cardholders begins Tuesday.

Tickets range from $105 to $405 for the 8 p.m. show.

