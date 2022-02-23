Kanye West releases long-awaited album ‘Donda 2′ exclusively for Miami concert

MIAMI – Anxious fans packed into loanDepot park to listen to Kanye West’s latest creation, “Donda 2,″ on Tuesday night.

“Donda 2″ will be a sequel to his previous work, “Donda,” his 10th studio album.

After fans waited more than two hours from the initial start time, West came out to start the listening party a little after 10:45 p.m.

The experience started with the growing sound of a heartbeat, until the centerpiece of the stage, a dilapidated house, burst into flames.

West then proceeded to “walk on water” and go through his setlist featuring live appearances from Pusha T, Migos, Jack Harlow, Playboi Carti, Alicia Keys and Marilyn Manson.

“Donda 2″ will only be available on West’s new streaming device, the Stem Player, which retails for $214.50.