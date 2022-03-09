76º
VOTE: Key lime pie lovers protest Florida’s new official dessert

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Florida, Broward County, Davie, Monroe County, Key West
Not everyone is happy about Gov. Ron DeSantis's decision to making the strawberry shortcake Florida’s official state dessert.

DAVIE, Fla. – This is one sweet controversy. Some Key Lime Pie lovers were protesting on Tuesday after Gov. Ron DeSantis declared the strawberry shortcake is Florida’s official dessert.

DeSantis signed the bill next to Attorney General Ashley Moody, the former 1993 Strawberry Festival Queen in Plant City, the area that produces about 75% of the country’s strawberry crop in the winter.

There was no celebration after DeSantis’s decision at Bob Roth’s New River Groves, at 5660 Griffin Rd., in Davie. The classic farmstand sells Florida oranges, their award-winning Key Lime Pies, and other treats. The Roth family lobbied Florida lawmakers in 2006 for the state pie designation.

“It was decided on the state symbol. Years later, we went back and it was passed as the official state pie,” Lisa Roth said.

Officials in the Conch Republic weren’t happy about the strawberry shortcake pick either. Last week, they designated the Creamy Citrus Pie as the official dessert of Key West.

