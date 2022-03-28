Academy Awards take swipe at Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer, the three female hosts of the 94th Academy Awards, told audiences what to expect from the night.

During their comedic opening, Florida got a shout out, or was it a pop shot at The Sunshine State? Let’s say it was the latter.

Sykes promised Florida audiences that the Oscars will be “a gay night.”

“We’re going to have a great night tonight, and for you people in Florida, we’re going to have a gay night,” Sykes said, with her co-hosts chiming in, “Gay! Gay! Gay!” — a reference to the state’s recently passed legislation that limits discussion of homosexuality in the classroom.

Called the Parental Rights in Education bill, it is better known by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill because it prohibits kindergarten through third-grade classroom “instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he is prepared to sign the bill into law. President Joe Biden condemned the bill as hateful to the LGBTQ+ community.

