Will Smith wins Best Actor, apologizes to Academy

Will Smith accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "King Richard" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Will Smith won his first-ever Oscar at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but in his speech he apologized to the Academy of Arts and Sciences, the presenters of the Oscars, for a moment that happened earlier in the show.

Social media was buzzing. Was it real or was it staged? It wasn’t staged, it was real when actor Smith sitting in the front row of the Dolby Theatre got out of his seat, walked up to the comedian Chris Rock and smacked him.

Rock was getting ready to present the award for Best Documentary, but did Rock banter beforehand.

After he told a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and the movie G.I. Jane, Smith stood up, went on stage and slapped Rock.

presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Rock responded by saying, “Oh, wow! Wow! Will Smith just smacked the (expletive) out of me.”

Smith, who had returned to his seat, screamed “Keep my wife’s name out of your (f******) mouth!”

ABC went silent during the exchange.

Rock’s joke referenced Pinkett-Smith and suggested she was preparing for the sequel to G.I. Jane because of her noticeably bald head.

Pinkett-Smith has been public since 2018 about dealing with alopecia and hair loss.

As far as his win, the 53-year-old star was nominated twice before for best actor (for “Ali” and “The Pursuit of Happyness”).

Smith’s performance as Richard Williams, father to Venus and Serena, was the most likely choice throughout the awards season to win Best Actor.