All aboard! Brightline to host events and holiday happenings for Miami Art Week

MIAMI – In December, South Florida comes alive with perfect weather, international art events and the start of the holiday season.

With the 20th year of Art Basel Miami officially underway, Brightline, the only provider of modern, eco-friendly, intercity rail in America has announced that they will celebrate the spirited time of the year with an endless array of events and surprises for its riders coming and going.

According to event organizers, below you’ll find the overview of Brightline’s Art Week and holiday events:

December 1: Victor Gosa’s Artist Takeover

*Experience open only to Brightline PREMIUM ticket holders*

Brightline is partnering with Victor Gosa for an artist takeover across all three stations. Gosa is one of Miami’s most sought-after contemporary artists.

Drawing inspiration from pop culture, he is best known for his use of vibrant colors, striking imagery, and adaption of recognizable characters. His work will be on display in the MiamiCentral’s premium Lounge until Monday. He will also give away 200 pieces of signed art to premium guests.

On Thursday, Gosa will live paint an art piece in both Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach stations.

· 4 pm - Live art by Gosa at the West Palm Beach station

· 5:30 pm - Live art by Gosa at the Fort Lauderdale station

December 1, 2, 3: Art Beat Miami

*Open to the public on MiamiCentral’s Mezzanine Level*

Art Beat Miami , the annual satellite art fair presented by Little Haiti Optimist Club, Welcome to Little Haiti and Chefs of the Caribbean will host a series of events at MiamiCentral. The events will showcase emerging and renowned artists from Haiti and around the world. Art Beat Miami features artists, painters, sculptors, art exhibits, murals, performers, and musicians. The organization brings together multidisciplinary artists working in collaboration to highlight the culturally rich and diverse creativity of local artists and the Caribbean Diaspora here and beyond.

December 1, 5 pm - 7 pm: Opening reception

December 2, 6 pm - 7 pm: Conversation with the artists

December 3, Noon - 3 pm: Artist Brunch

Holiday Happenings

Polar Express Returns

According to a news release, THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride, a South-Florida favorite returns on Brightline for its fourth year. Starting Saturday, the beloved holiday experience runs until Dec 29. from MiamiCentral station. This holiday classic comes to life when the festive Brightline train departs on a journey led by a cast of talented actors. Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, passengers relive the magic of this story as they are whisked away on THE POLAR EXPRESS™ for a one-hour trip to meet and interact with Santa.

Magic memories provided by Polar Express will also be available for guests to commemorate the season.

Tickets are moving quickly and can be purchased at miamithepolarexpressride.com.

The Nutcracker at MiamiCentral

Starting the first week of December, Brightline guests will be welcomed to MiamiCentral station with live performances of the Nutcracker by Miami City Ballet. Ballerinas will perform mini vignettes around the station as guests explore the holiday market and check-in for Polar Express.

Brightline’s Holiday Marketplace

Each weekend in December, MiamiCentral will be home to a fun and festive holiday market.

According to a Brightline spokesperson, guests, riders, and families ready to jump on the Polar Express can all enjoy a selection of local vendors offering holiday gifts, treats, chocolates, and even gift wrapping. The market will feature rotating activities, including an edible cookie decorating station, pictures and story time with Mrs. Claus, and a station for letters to Santa.

The Holiday Market will be open December 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24 with Friday hours 11 a.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday hours 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. and hours on December 24, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

