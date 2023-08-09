Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour tickets for Miami on sale Tuesday

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Swift may soon become the most awarded artist in MTV Video Music Awards history. She leads the 2023 nominations with eight seven for her Anti-Hero music video and the Artist of the Year category MTV announced on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

MIAMI – Today is the day, South Florida Swifties. Tickets for Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour to South Florida go on sale on Tuesday.

Fans who completed their fan registration for all 2024 shows would have received a code in their email on Aug. 8 and will need to use that code to purchase tickets on Aug. 9.

The popular Eras Tour has already broken records. Swift’s opening night show in Glendale, Arizona, broke the record for the most-attended concert by a female artist in U.S. history with 69,000 fans in attendance.

Ticketmaster also confirmed that Swift broke the record for the most tickets sold in one day – over 2 million, and had the most fans register for a verified presale – 3.5 million.

Last month, it was also reported that The Eras Tour was set to earn a record-breaking $1 billion in sales.

According to the research firm QuestionPro, Swift’s Eras tour could bring in close to $5 billion in consumer spending in the U.S.

The South Florida concerts will take place in Miami on Oct. 18, Oct. 19 and Oct. 20 in 2024.

Visit TaylorSwift.com for more information.