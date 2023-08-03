Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour coming to Miami next year!

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The pop star has officially earned more No. 1 albums than any other woman in history. Swift's re-recording of her 2010 album Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," the third in her effort to re-record her first six albums, has officially debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

MIAMI – Taylor Swift is bringing her record-breaking Eras Tour to South Florida, the superstar announced Thursday.

Swifties in South Florida will be able to catch the concert in Miami on Oct. 18, Oct. 19 and Oct. 20 in 2024.

Swift will also make stops next year in New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto.

Gracie Abrams will be her opening act.

The popular Eras Tour has already broken records. Swift’s opening night show in Glendale, Arizona, broke the record for the most-attended concert by a female artist in U.S. history with 69,000 fans in attendance.

Ticketmaster also confirmed that Swift broke the record for the most tickets sold in one day – over 2 million, and had the most fans register for a verified presale – 3.5 million.

Last month, it was also reported that The Eras Tour was set to earn a record-breaking $1 billion in sales.

Verified fan registration for all 2024 shows is now open, but will only be open through Saturday at 5 p.m. ET/2 PT.

Those who are able to register early will receive a code to their email on Aug. 8 and will be able to purchase tickets beginning Aug. 9.

Visit TaylorSwift.com for more information.