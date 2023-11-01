79º

Eva Longoria, Kerry Washington, Jada Pinkett join Miami Book Fair lineup

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Kerry Washington arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Jordan Strauss)

MIAMI – Eva Longoria, Kerry Washington, and Jada Pinkett are included in the list of Miami Book Fair guests who will be hosting talks about memoirs later this month.

Longoria and Washington are set to focus on “Thicker than Water” during a soldout event at 4 p.m., on Nov. 12, at Miami-Dade College’s Wolfson campus in downtown.

Pinkett is set to follow with a talk about “Worthy” at about 5:30 p.m. that same day. Tickets for Pinkett’s event with Lena Waithe were still available at $42 per person on Wednesday.

Comedian Henry Winkler will be presenting his memoir “The Fonz . . . and Beyond” at 6 p.m., on Nov. 17. Tickets were available at $40 per person.

For more information about evening ticketed events, visit this page. The Miami Book Fair runs from Nov. 12-19. The street fair runs from Nov. 17-19 and tickets are required on Saturday and Sunday.

About the Author:

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

