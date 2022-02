Así puedes ayudar a los ucranianos desde Florida

Oleksandr Konovalov, an ambulance paramedic performs CPR on a girl injured by the shelling of a residential area, after arriving at the city hospital of Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The girl did not survive. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

