Bret se fortalece lentamente, alerta de tormenta tropical en vigor

Average (1991-2020) wind speed and direction for September at around 2500 feet with September tropical and subtropical formation points (black circles) from 1851-2022. Note the much weaker trade winds east of the Caribbean (deep blue colors) coinciding with more formation points (black circles) in the Atlantic Main Development Region (MDR) and a dearth of formation points where low-level winds are still strong near the central and eastern Caribbean low-level jet.