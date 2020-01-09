Nickelodeon’s Slime City is a messy good time

AVENTURA, Fla. – The year is 1992. You fill your R2-D2 “Star Wars” plastic bowl to the brim with Lucky Charms cereal, pour some milk, and plop in front of your tube television with a smile. On comes the catchy theme song to Nickelodeon’s hit show “What Would You Do?” and you’re in your happy place. Those were the days.

The days Nickelodeon is trying to re-create for you with its newest pop-up attraction at Aventura Mall. Slime City is a messy, interactive experience, using you guessed it! Slime!

From getting your hands sloppy with the iconic green slime to a green-themed slime beach with green sand, Slime City is trying to bring young parent’s nostalgia out, and with it, a good time for your whole family.

The main attraction is, without a doubt, getting slimed. Stations with buckets filled with the green, gooey goodness ominously hang above your head. Then the countdown begins, “5,4,3,2,1” BAM! You’re covered.

Luckily you have that handy clear, plastic, poncho to keep your clothes clean.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 13: Headkrack attends Nickelodeon's Slime City Atlanta preview on June 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

If you want to get messy, you better hurry, Slime City gets cleaned up on January 20th.