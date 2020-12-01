New Way to Care for Pediatric Glaucoma Patients

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

RIANNA’S STORY:

When Rianna Patel was born her parents were shocked to learn she had Primary Congenital Glaucoma, a condition that could cause blindness.

“In the hospital her eye was completely gray, left eye, and we didn’t know what was going on. And the doctor said, ‘You know what, go to Bascom Palmer,’” says Rianna’s mom Sonal Patel.

That’s where Dr. Alana Grajewski, an expert in pediatric glaucoma, told them this was very different from the disease adults get.

“Children with glaucoma require surgery and often urgently. And it is one where the price is high if it doesn’t happen at an appropriate time,” Dr. Grajewski says.

Rianna had surgery when she was just a few days old, giving her a 90% chance of better vision. Now at age 14, new technology is allowing her to monitor her eye pressure at home!

“A probe looks like this. So, the small white bulb at the end is what touches your eye and collects your eye pressure. Like this,” (device beeps) Rianna demonstrates.

She then uploads the information in real time to her doctor.

“I am able to see Rianna’s pressure at times of the day that I otherwise never would,” says Dr. Grajewski. “If I do not want the pressure to be above a certain number, if it is above that, I will be sent an alert.”

Saving Rianna’s sight as she grows.

“It’s the best way to be able to fix and treat your eyes,” Rianna says.

