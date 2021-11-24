Light Up South Florida: Show us your holiday display

The holidays are here, and Local 10 News wants to see your spirit shine bright and bold.

Share a photo of your holiday lights display, and we may show it off to all of South Florida on our TV newscasts, Facebook and Instagram pages. The promotion runs through the end of 2021.

Submit your photo using the tool below:

(Sender confirms that he or she owns the photo submitted, it is not copyrighted by a third party, and sender gives WPLG permission to air photo and publish on digital platforms and social media. If you include your address, we will not publicize it, but we may send a photographer to shoot video of your display outside your home.)