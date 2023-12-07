New Miami center offers free tech training, classes for seniors

MIAMI – Technology can be hard for a lot of us to understand, but it’s especially harder for older adults.

Almost 70 percent of adults 50 and older do not believe technology is designed with people their age in mind, according to Research from AARP.

But now, a new center in Miami is offering free tech training and classes for this community.

From learning about new devices to more complicated topics like health and finance, there’s something for everyone.

When you think about Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, young and hip with vivid murals and vibrant personalities may be the first thing that comes to mind. But today, we’re introducing you to a new location, Senior Planet Miami, that’s opening the door for older adults in the digital age.

What was once an art gallery, is now a community space with an open invitation.

Senior Planet Miami is the Magic City’s first technology-themed community center for older adults, age 50 and older.

Supported by regional collaborations and AARP, Senior Planet features state-of-the-art rooms, equipment and private spaces -- not to mention a lounge area and coffee bar.

But that’s only the surface of what it has to offer.

“Senior Planet is a lot more than just a place to come and have a coffee and look at a computer. It’s really a place to bring your goal or idea or project and make something out of it,” said Tom Kamber, executive director of Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP.

Kamber launched Senior Planet in New York 20 years ago and has been the lead on getting this latest center up and running.

He says there’s a need to provide support for a population that is willing and ready to learn about technology.

Those opportunities include a variety of training programs and classes – in-person and online -- all provided for free.

There’s also no barrier to entry -- any level of tech knowledge is welcome.

“If you don’t know much about technology, like where to start, and you feel it’s kind of something you ought to do, you can come in and we’ll help you get signed up for a class that meets your level and your interests,” Kamber said. “We teach in English, we teach in Spanish, we teach in Haitian Creole. We also teach in Chinese. We can really work with people in the languages, in the background, that they have.”

From understanding the new device gifted over the holidays to more advanced programs, like entrepreneurship or financial security, the idea is that there’s something for everyone.

There’s also the emphasis on the community aspect -- meeting new people, making friends and simply getting out of the house and being more active.

“It’s a range of activities that are about your goals and helping people transform themselves,” Kamber said.

And the only limit to that transformation is your own ambition and imagination.

“You tell us what you want to do,” Kamber said. “You’ve got to bring your motivation. But if you come up here with an idea or a dream, we’ll help you make it happen.”

When fully open, the goal for the organization is to be a centerpiece for technology education, not just in Wynwood, but across Miami-Dade County, standing by the slogan “Aging with attitude.”

The center’s regular hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Classes at Senior Planet start in January, and registration is now open.