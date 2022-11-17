LISTEN: Three years later: UPS driver taken hostage and a police shootout gone wrong

Season 7 of The Florida Files: UPS Driver Taken Hostage and a Police Shootout Gone Wrong

MIRAMAR, Fla. – On Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, 27-year-old Frank Ordonez was delivering packages from his UPS truck on a route in Coral Gables. The time stamp on a ring camera says it’s 4:54 p.m. Thirty minutes before that ring-cam snapshot, two armed men disguised as postal workers ring the bell of a jewelry store and get buzzed in.

This is the story of the UPS driver who became a hostage and ended up dead in the midst of a police shootout.

Season 7 of The Florida Files: UPS Driver Taken Hostage: A Police Shootout Gone Wrong

It’s also about the 70-year-old union rep who was in his 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis stopped at a light on his way home from work. He was caught in the crossfire and shot in the head. It’s about 20 officers, approximately 200 bullets and people in their cars when the police start shooting.

It’s a story with many twists and turns, but most especially it’s about so many people in the wrong place at the wrong time and a shootout of monumental proportions that would take away innocent victims and change the lives of those who remained forever.

Three years later, the families say they still don’t know who killed their loved ones.

70-year-old Rick Cutshaw was driving home from his union job, stopped at the intersection and caught in the crossfire and died in the shooting. (WPLG)

Tom Cutshaw, Rick Cutshaw’s brother was watching television with his wife, Helen, in Mount Dora, Fla., and watching the chase on TV not knowing it was his brother who was one of the innocent victims.

He tells his story in Episode 1.

Joe Merino, Frank Ordonez's stepfather talks about the shootout in Season 7, Episode 1 of The Florida Files. (WPLG)

Joe Merino, Frank Ordonez’s stepfather says, “The police murdered Frank,” in Episode 1 of Season 7 of The Florida Files.

