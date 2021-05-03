Where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Miami and Fort Lauderdale

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – It’s no surprise that the first Cinco de Mayo since 2019 would come with more gusto than ever before.

From South Miami all the way to Fort Lauderdale, bars and restaurants are celebrating Cinco de Mayo with cocktail, beer, and food specials that begin at noon and go on into the night.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of South Florida’s best spots to grab a margarita (or two) on Wednesday, May 5.

Wynwood/Midtown/Miami Design District

Bakan Wynwood: This cinco de mayo, transport yourself to Mexico by dining at Bakan, located in Wynwood, and indulge in some delicious authentic Mexican cuisine. Get an adventurous, culinary experience by trying the exotic section of the menu which offers guests insect topped dishes. Bakan’s “guzanos de maguey” offers guests pan fried, crispy agave worms served with guacamole on blue corn tortillas. Pair your Cinco de Mayo dinner with house-made margaritas or some refreshing micheladas. Address: 2801 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127. Phone: (305) 396-7080.

Coyo Taco: If anyone knows how to party hard, it’s COYO Taco. In spirit of their 5th celebration, the flagship location in Wynwood (including outposts in Brickell and Coral Gables) will be serving $5 draft margaritas all day long. Guests can celebrate with signature dishes like their Camaron tacos ($9) served with achiote, seared gulf shrimp, citrus slaw, chipotle aioli, guacamole, as as their Carne Asada tacos made with char-grilled angus steak, pico de gallo, and queso ($9). Those celebrating can also enjoy quesadillas, guacamole, and churros. The celebration continues with a special line-up of DJ’s starting at 8 p.m. at their Wynwood location. No reservations will be accepted as guests will be welcomed on a first come, first serve basis. 2300 NW 2nd Ave. Miami, FL. Phone number: (305) 573-8228.

Veza Sur Brewing Co.: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Veza Sur Brewing Co. featuring ladies night drink specials and live entertainment. On Wednesday, May 5, enjoy live beats by DJ KA5, ladies night specials (buy one, get one free on select beers) from 4-7 p.m., and, of course, all the “buenas vibras.” Try the new Ruby Red Michelada, made with grapefruit preserves and Serrano syrup, both made in house, buffalo Mexican hot sauce, and smoked chili bitters topped off with Veza Sur’s Toronjipa IPA, and garnished with grapefruit slices, chili thread, and a spicy salt rim. 55 NW 25th St., Miami, FL 33127. Phone number: (786) 362-6300.

Mayami Mexicantina: Visit Miami’s hottest spot, Mayami Mexicantina where Tulum meets Mayan flare. This Cinco De Mayo, Mayami Mexicantina will be partnering with Ocean Drive from 6 - 8:00 p.m. offering the ultimate celebration. Mayami Mexicantina will be offering Don Julio bottle specials, and will be launching their new black margarita that guests won’t want to miss. Address: 127 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127. Phone Number: (786) 660-1341.

