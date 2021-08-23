Pumpkin everything is back at Starbucks on Tuesday

Starbucks says pumpkin drinks come back on Tuesday

Are you ready for Fall? Well Starbucks is! The coffee giant has announced that their Fall menu will be available in stores beginning Tuesday.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte or “PSL”, is returning a day earlier than last year, giving many something “Fall” flavored to look forward to come Tuesday morning.

Along with the “PSL”, Starbucks’ Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, bakery goodies like the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and the Pumpkin Scone will also be back on the menu.

Back in US & Canada stores starting 8/24! 🎃 While you're counting down until your Starbucks visit, check out the Pumpkin Love O' Meter at https://t.co/aImt4oMbEl. https://t.co/LHZ6PEF04q — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) August 23, 2021

Starbucks has sold more than 500 million “PSL’s” since they first introduced the drink, more than 18 years ago.

