Pumpkin everything is back at Starbucks on Tuesday

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Are you ready for Fall? Well Starbucks is! The coffee giant has announced that their Fall menu will be available in stores beginning Tuesday.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte or “PSL”, is returning a day earlier than last year, giving many something “Fall” flavored to look forward to come Tuesday morning.

Along with the “PSL”, Starbucks’ Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, bakery goodies like the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and the Pumpkin Scone will also be back on the menu.

Starbucks has sold more than 500 million “PSL’s” since they first introduced the drink, more than 18 years ago.

To read this story in Spanish, click here.

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

