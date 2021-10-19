Stone crab season 2021 in South Florida: What you need to know & where to buy

While most of the country longs for warm, comforting soups as November approaches, South Florida residents tend to crave something a little more... crustacean. We’re talking about Florida stone crab season, and it’s just begun.

From October 15 until May 1, the eagerly anticipated annual harvest of stone crab claws causes a frenzy in South Florida. Stone crabs can be legally harvested between these dates, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Why is there a season for them, and what makes them expensive?

Everything about stone crabs is unique — and there are dozens of rules and regulations regarding harvesting them.

Unlike most other crustaceans, it’s illegal to harvest the body of a stone crab, so fishermen can only collect the claws and must return the rest of the crab to the ocean. This makes catching stone crabs extremely labor-intensive.

Plus, fishermen can only fish for stone crabs on the southeastern coast of the U.S., the Bahamas, Cuba and Mexico, states the FWC. However, more are fished in Florida than anywhere else. “...the Florida Stone Crab Fishery makes up 99% of all stone crab landings in the United States,” states the official website.

Therefore, it is for these reasons that Florida stone crabs are so expensive (and sometimes hard to get).

However, don’t fret — there are plenty of businesses and restaurants offering stone crabs throughout the season so that the only manual labor you’ll need to do is cracking a claw open (or a dozen).

Where can I buy stone crabs?

Plenty of local businesses are selling stone crabs in 2021. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, more businesses are offering delivery options, as well.