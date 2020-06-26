Miami supermarket faces $5,000 fine after ‘endangering public'

MIAMI – The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services issued a $5,000 fine and an immediate final order to Adolphe Take Out Restaurant & Supermarket in Miami’s Little River neighborhood.

After violating several stop-use and stop-sale orders, state officials ordered an “immediate cease of operations and closure.” FDACS Commissioner Nikki Fried released a statement.

“As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s crucial that businesses practice proper sanitization procedures and take precautions to minimize the risk of illness,” Fried said, adding the supermarket created “a serious health risk.”

FDACS Division of Food Safety inspectors visited the business on May 4 and found 25 violations including a cat, rodent and insect problem.

Inspectors returned on May 18, and new violations, including a trapped kitten. They returned May 19 and June 17 to more violations. The final follow-up inspection was June 24.

Without having fixed the problems, inspectors found “employees were processing meats, receiving new product, repackaging items, selling food products to customers, and more.”

Dr. Matthew Curran, the director of the FDACS’s division of food safety, also released a statement.

“Insects and animals like roaches, rodents, and cats, can contribute to the distribution of toxins and microorganisms that can cause severe illness and even death in some cases,” Curran said.

THE ORDER