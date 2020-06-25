Miami supermarket deemed public health risk defies state order again

MIAMI – The supermarket where inspectors recently found cat feces and rodent droppings continued to defy state orders to stop selling food and clean up on Thursday afternoon.

Inspectors reported finding a trapped kitten inside a meat processing area in May. The rodent droppings were inside rice and flour and there were flies and roaches, according to the inspector.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services considers the situation at Adolphe Take Out Market in Miami’s Little River neighborhood to be a public health risk.

Adolphe Adras, the supermarket’s owner, remains defiant.

“You don’t tell me nothing,” Adras said. “You are not the inspector. I don’t have to listen to you.”

An inspector returned to the supermarket at 64 NE 73 St. on Wednesday afternoon and reported the roach and rodent infestation had not been eradicated. The stop-sale order remains in effect.

But on Thursday, Local 10 News’ hidden camera recorded video of vehicles loading up food. It wasn’t until the supermarket’s employees saw Local 10 News’ photojournalist that the supermarket closed. Inspectors have now been there four times.

Things were so bad, the inspector ordered a “Stop Use” and ordered the market to clean and sanitize the receiving area, the retail aisles and the meat and produce area.

The department can yank the supermarket’s license to operate, but it’s a process that takes time.

Department of Agriculture officials released a statement Thursday:

The Department is working diligently to address the public health risk caused by this establishment’s disregard of our directives to stop the use of equipment and retail areas, and stop the sale of all food products. As we continue through the process, administrative action is impending in this ongoing case. Also, yes, the stop-sale order on all food products remains in effect.