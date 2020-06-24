Miami supermarket continuing to sell food despite state’s orders to stop

MIAMI – A supermarket in Miami is refusing to follow state orders to stop selling food.

Cat feces and rodent droppings were just some of the violations recently found by inspectors.

The state says they can levy fines up to $5000.00 for all the violations and for ignoring the inspector's orders.

Adolphe Adras, owner of Adolphe Take Out Market located at 64 NE 74rd St. in Miami, doesn't see a problem.

"It did not get so bad," he said. "We have pest control come in monthly."

According to state records, on May 4th a Florida Department of Agriculture inspector found four cats inside, and two cats in meat processing area. The inspector saw cat feces all over the place, including the retail aisle and meat processing area.

There were rodent droppings, live roaches and a fly infestation.

Things were so bad, the inspector ordered a stop use on the receiving area, retail aisle, storage area, meat and produce area. They were ordered to clean and sanitize everything.

On May 18th the inspector was back.

He saw insects inside bags corn meal and flour. Rice and flour had rodent droppings inside. There were still cat feces and flies, and a trapped kitten was found in a meat backroom area.

Another inspection was made on June 17th.

The inspector wrote that the rodent and roach infestation have not been eradicated, and that employees were spotted using the areas they weren’t supposed to.

They ordered Adolphe to stop selling all food items, and stop using the outside receiving and distribution area.

A state spokesman said:

"...our inspectors found the facility had broken six of twelve stop sale and use orders, a clear violation."

But back at Adolphe Take Out Market, it's business as usual.

Adras told Local 10 News' Jeff Weinsier that inspectors said he could completely reopen his business.

"OK, like I tell you, the inspector come in, everything OK, and we can reopen," he said.

That is not the case, according to the department of agriculture, which told Local 10:

"Any information you have received about the facility being told they are cleared to re-open is not accurate."

Weinsier returned to Adolphe Take Out Market after receiving that information and confronted Adras, but the obvious question is why does the business still have a license to operate?

According to a state spokesman, "This is an ongoing situation. Because the facility did break the stop sale and stop use orders, administrate action will be forthcoming."

But as of Wednesday, the rules and orders don't seem to apply at Adras' supermarket.

Asked if he’s concerned for the health of his customers, Adras said, “Yes, I’ve been here 20 years.”