Rodent issues found at South Florida BBQ spot for second time this year

SUNRISE, Fla. – Inspectors ordered two restaurant kitchens in Broward County shut last week, according to state records.

Based on one of the inspection reports, G.W. Sharkey’s Raw Bar and Grill in Coral Springs needed a good cleaning.

An inspector noted a roach issue there and ordered a “stop sale” on buffalo chicken dip.

There was also a “mold-like substance” in the ice machine, the report stated.

Yummy’s BBQ in Sunrise, meanwhile, was ordered shut for the second time this year.

The inspector noted rodent and hand washing issues there.

Rodent issues were also discovered at Yummy’s back in January.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

According to records, no kitchens in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties were ordered shut last week.

***G.W. SHARKEY’S RAW BAR AND GRILL

10365 ROYAL PALM BLVD.

CORAL SPRINGS

ORDERED SHUT 6/4/20

22 VIOLATIONS

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 4 live on floor between prep table and walk in cooler 2 on wall in the kitchen 2 on floor on cook line Approximately 7 between bar mats in the bar area.”

“Build-up of grease on nonfood-contact surface. Grease running down oven door and onto floor across from flip top on the cook line. Soiled reach-in cooler gaskets.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Approximately 7 dead on floor in liquor room.”

“Dead shellfish and/or shellfish with broken shells. See stop sale. 4 oysters in box in low boy on cook line.”

“Objectionable odor in the kitchen due to standing water in three compartment sink and mop sink.”

“Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris.”

“Floor area(s) covered with standing water. To the right of the mop sink near rear storage area. Wall soiled with accumulated black debris in dishwashing area.”

“Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food not consumed/sold within 7 days after opening/preparation. See stop sale. Chicken buffalo dip marked 5/18.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. **Repeat Violation**.”

***YUMMY BBQ

2350 NORTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

SUNRISE

ORDERED SHUT 6/4/20

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 1/16/20

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Behind triple sink in the kitchen : 10 droppings Behind shelves in dry storage : 5 droppings Operator cleaned and removed droppings.”

“Hand-wash sink not accessible for employee use due to items stored in the sink. Cooking pot stored inside Handwash sink in kitchen by dry storage. Operator removed pot and cleaned sink.”

“Grease accumulated on kitchen floor and/or under cooking equipment in kitchen.”

“In-use utensil in nonpotentially hazardous (non-time/temperature control for safety) food not stored with handle above top of food within a closed container. Scoop handle touching sugar and rice. Operator removed.”

“Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. tofu 47° inside flip top at kitchen. Observed food store in a bowl on top of raw carrots. Foods in units less than 3 hours. Operator placed in low boy to quick chill.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature in reach-in freezer - all products not commercially packaged. Chicken kebabs stored above shrimp kebabs in one door white cooler in kitchen. Operator. Operator moved chicken to bottom shelf.”