Dozens of Broward businesses caught not following coronavirus guidelines

DAVIE, Fla. – On a conference call Monday, some mayors of Broward County cities expressed concern about the number of businesses not complying with rules to prevent spreading COVID-19.

The county on Monday said that nine citations and 70 warnings have been issued, and that doesn’t include numbers from this weekend.

The governor’s executive order 20-112 says indoor capacity must be limited to 25 percent of building capacity. Appropriate social distancing must be adopted. A minimum of 6 feet is required between parties. Only 10 or less can be seated together.

Among the businesses cited were Piazza Italia on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, Twin Peaks in Davie and Bommarito Performance in Davie, which trains elite athletes, including some professionals.

Violating the governor’s order is a second-degree misdemeanor and carries a $500 fine.

Businesses that received warnings include car dealerships, a pawn shop, a realtor, drug stores and even a pet shop.

According to an email from the City of Fort Lauderdale, American Social and The Drunken Taco were among the restaurants cited this weekend. Hollywood Brewing was cited twice.

The city of Deerfield Beach issued 29 warnings; Hollywood handed out 14.

Fort Lauderdale said the nine businesses that it cited were forced to close as a result of the violations. The businesses were allowed to reopen after 24 hours if the violations were addressed, and the city said that all of them “made the necessary adjustments.” They will continue to be monitored, the city says.

That list in Fort Lauderdale includes:

Piazza Italia

Hollywood Brewing (cited twice over the weekend)

El Taquito

American Social

The Drunken Taco

Café Ibiza

Hunters Beach Bar

Spazio

Tsukuro

Below is the list of citations and warnings provided by Broward County on Monday: