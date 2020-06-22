Coronavirus: Florida passes 100,000 cases of COVID-19 with 2,926 more reported

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida has surpassed 100,000 cases of COVID-19 after reporting 2,926 new cases on Monday morning.

The state is now up to 100,217 total confirmed cases and 3,173 deaths associated with COVID-19, according to the latest data released by the health department.

The grim milestone comes after a record-setting week for new cases in Florida. Monday’s increase of 2,926 cases was the state’s smallest single-day rise over the past six days.

Florida becomes the seventh state to pass 100,000 coronavirus cases, after New York, California, New Jersey, Illinois, Texas and Massachusetts. Canada has reported 103,000 cases.





There were 12 new coronavirus-related deaths reported Monday morning across the state, none of which were in South Florida.

In the past day, Miami-Dade County’s confirmed cases increased by 449 to 26,239. The county has 884 deaths, the highest total in the state.

Broward’s cases increased by 172 to 11,327. The county’s death toll remains at 373.

Palm Beach County’s cases increased by 189 to 10,943, with the death toll at 468.

Monroe County now has 165 cases (an increase of three overnight) and four confirmed deaths.

Florida has confirmed at least 13,119 coronavirus-related hospitalizations since the start of the outbreak.

Medical experts and elected leaders have attributed the rising numbers of confirmed cases to a combination of more testing and people coming closer together both as businesses reopen and while attending large protests in recent weeks.

Positivity rates trend higher

Statewide, Florida reports having completed over 1.6 million tests for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 6.2% coming back positive.

The rate of positivity among people tested for COVID-19 across Florida has risen in recent days.

A look at the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing in Florida over recent days. (Florida Department of Health)

Here’s a look at how those percentages have trended in Miami-Dade and Broward counties:

MIAMI-DADE

6/5 – 6.8%

6/6 – 3.6%

6/7 – 7.8%

6/8 – 5.1%

6/9 – 7.1%

6/10 – 5.7%

6/11 – 6%

6/12 – 10.3%

6/13 – 3.1%

6/14 – 8.8%

6/15 – 9.0%

6/16 – 12.8%

6/17 – 11.2%

6/18 – 11%

6/19 – 11.6%

6/20 – 13.2%

6/21 – 8.9%

BROWARD

6/5 – 3.3%

6/6 – 2.9%

6/7 – 4.5%

6/8 – 4%

6/9 – 6.7%

6/10 – 5.9%

6/11 – 5%

6/12 – 6.0%

6/13 – 2.7%

6/14 – 5.1%

6/15 – 7.5%

6/16 – 9.7%

6/17 – 7.3%

6/18 – 8.9%

6/19 – 9.7%

6/20 – 9.6%

6/21 – 6.3%

Younger people testing positive

In a visit to Florida International University on Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis highlighted data that shows the median age of people testing positive for COVID-19 in the state is lowering, with more younger people being diagnosed.

While that younger demographic may not require hospital care, Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease expert with FIU College of Medicine, said it may only be a matter of time before ICU beds get filled.

“Those people with milder symptoms still have tremendously high viral loads and they can infect those among us who have underlying conditions or elderly who are more likely to end up in the hospital,” she said.

Latest totals

The United States has passed 2.2 million confirmed cases, with over 119,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 622,000 Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 8.9 million. There have been more than 468,000 deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 4.4 million being declared recovered.

In Florida, since June 3, the state has reported more than 1,000 new cases each day except one.

Monday: 2,926

Sunday: 3,494

Saturday: 4,049

Friday: 3,822

Thursday: 3,207

Wednesday: 2,610

Tuesday: 2,783

June 15: 1,758

June 14: 2,016

June 13: 2,581

June 12: 1,902

June 11: 1,698

June 10: 1,371

June 9: 1,096

June 8: 966

June 7: 1,180

June 6: 1,270

June 5: 1,305

June 4: 1,419

June 3: 1,317