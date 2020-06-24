92ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

Local News

WATCH LIVE: Gimenez discusses Miami-Dade coronavirus case surge

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami, Coronavirus

MIAMI – As Florida reported a record 5,511 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Miami-Dade County was responsible for 957 of them.

Miami-Dade also had 24 of the state’s 43 new deaths in the past day, and the county reported that a staggering 19.6% of its coronavirus tests from Tuesday came back positive.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez is scheduled to hold a Zoom news conference at 4:15 p.m. that can be watched above.

ALSO SEE

Coronavirus hospitalizations surging in Miami-Dade, with younger patients too

Masks becoming mandatory in these Miami-Dade cities after coronavirus ‘spike’

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: