Broward and Miami-Dade: How many coronavirus cases in my city?
The list compiled from Florida Department of Health testing data
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Miami has 603 confirmed cases of coronavirus, while Broward County’s Hollywood has 305 and Fort Lauderdale has 174 confirmed cases, according to the latest numbers released Saturday by the Florida Department of Health.
There are 3,877 cases in Florida and an additional 161 that are non-Florida residents who were tested or isolated in-state.
Deaths in the state have doubled since Wednesday when there were 23 deaths; now Florida has 56. Broward County has 11 deaths; Miami-Dade has 3 from COVID-19, according to data release by the Florida Department of Health.
Here are the number of coronavirus cases in individual cities in Miami-Dade and Broward County from data verified as of 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 28 from Florida Department of Health.
|Coronavirus Cases
Miami-Dade, Broward counties
Data verified by Florida Department of Health
as of Saturday, March 28, 2020 (5 p.m.)
|Count
|Miami, Dade
|603
|Hollywood, Broward
|305
|Fort Lauderdale, Broward
|174
|Hialeah, Dade
|134
|Miami Beach, Dade
|118
|Miramar, Broward
|50
|North Miami Beach, Dade
|30
|Davie, Broward
|29
|Coral Gables, Dade
|24
|Miami Gardens, Dade
|23
|Pompano Beach, Broward
|23
|Aventura, Dade
|21
|Plantation, Broward
|21
|Weston, Broward
|21
|South Miami, Dade
|21
|Coral Springs, Broward
|20
|Homestead, Dade
|19
|Wilton Manors, Broward
|19
|North Miami, Dade
|11
|Sunrise, Broward
|11
|Tamarac, Broward
|10
|Deerfield Beach, Broward
|9
|Parkland, Broward
|9
|Margate, Broward
|7
|Miami Lakes, Dade
|5
|Coconut Creek, Broward
|4
|Palmetto Bay, Dade
|4
|Lauderhill, Broward
|4
|Cooper City, Broward
|3
|Biscayne Park, Dade
|2
|Golden Beach, Dade
|2
|Miami Shores, Dade
|2
|Sunny Isles Beach, Dade
|1
|* Data in this report is provisional and subject to change
**City is not always received as part of initial notification and may be missing
while case is being investigated.
***Numbers are from people who have been tested and results received by the Florida Department of Heath
from the state public health laboratory (BPHL) as well as commercial and hospital labs.
Check more statistics at Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.
