76ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

76ºF

Local News

Broward and Miami-Dade: How many coronavirus cases in my city?

The list compiled from Florida Department of Health testing data

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Tags: Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Miami-Dade County, Broward County, COVID-19, Coronavirus
Coronavirus testing swabbing
Coronavirus testing swabbing (AP)

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Miami has 603 confirmed cases of coronavirus, while Broward County’s Hollywood has 305 and Fort Lauderdale has 174 confirmed cases, according to the latest numbers released Saturday by the Florida Department of Health.

There are 3,877 cases in Florida and an additional 161 that are non-Florida residents who were tested or isolated in-state.

Deaths in the state have doubled since Wednesday when there were 23 deaths; now Florida has 56. Broward County has 11 deaths; Miami-Dade has 3 from COVID-19, according to data release by the Florida Department of Health.

Here are the number of coronavirus cases in individual cities in Miami-Dade and Broward County from data verified as of 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 28 from Florida Department of Health.

Coronavirus Cases
Miami-Dade, Broward counties
Data verified by Florida Department of Health
as of Saturday, March 28, 2020 (5 p.m.)		Count
Miami, Dade603
Hollywood, Broward305
Fort Lauderdale, Broward174
Hialeah, Dade134
Miami Beach, Dade118
Miramar, Broward50
North Miami Beach, Dade30
Davie, Broward29
Coral Gables, Dade24
Miami Gardens, Dade23
Pompano Beach, Broward23
Aventura, Dade21
Plantation, Broward21
Weston, Broward21
South Miami, Dade21
Coral Springs, Broward20
Homestead, Dade19
Wilton Manors, Broward19
North Miami, Dade11
Sunrise, Broward11
Tamarac, Broward10
Deerfield Beach, Broward9
Parkland, Broward9
Margate, Broward7
Miami Lakes, Dade5
Coconut Creek, Broward4
Palmetto Bay, Dade4
Lauderhill, Broward4
Cooper City, Broward3
Biscayne Park, Dade2
Golden Beach, Dade2
Miami Shores, Dade2
Sunny Isles Beach, Dade1
* Data in this report is provisional and subject to change
**City is not always received as part of initial notification and may be missing
while case is being investigated.
***Numbers are from people who have been tested and results received by the Florida Department of Heath
from the state public health laboratory (BPHL) as well as commercial and hospital labs.

Check more statistics at Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: