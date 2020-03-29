Broward and Miami-Dade: How many coronavirus cases in my city?

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Miami has 603 confirmed cases of coronavirus, while Broward County’s Hollywood has 305 and Fort Lauderdale has 174 confirmed cases, according to the latest numbers released Saturday by the Florida Department of Health.

There are 3,877 cases in Florida and an additional 161 that are non-Florida residents who were tested or isolated in-state.

Deaths in the state have doubled since Wednesday when there were 23 deaths; now Florida has 56. Broward County has 11 deaths; Miami-Dade has 3 from COVID-19, according to data release by the Florida Department of Health.

Here are the number of coronavirus cases in individual cities in Miami-Dade and Broward County from data verified as of 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 28 from Florida Department of Health.

Coronavirus Cases

Miami-Dade, Broward counties

Data verified by Florida Department of Health

as of Saturday, March 28, 2020 (5 p.m.) Count Miami, Dade 603 Hollywood, Broward 305 Fort Lauderdale, Broward 174 Hialeah, Dade 134 Miami Beach, Dade 118 Miramar, Broward 50 North Miami Beach, Dade 30 Davie, Broward 29 Coral Gables, Dade 24 Miami Gardens, Dade 23 Pompano Beach, Broward 23 Aventura, Dade 21 Plantation, Broward 21 Weston, Broward 21 South Miami, Dade 21 Coral Springs, Broward 20 Homestead, Dade 19 Wilton Manors, Broward 19 North Miami, Dade 11 Sunrise, Broward 11 Tamarac, Broward 10 Deerfield Beach, Broward 9 Parkland, Broward 9 Margate, Broward 7 Miami Lakes, Dade 5 Coconut Creek, Broward 4 Palmetto Bay, Dade 4 Lauderhill, Broward 4 Cooper City, Broward 3 Biscayne Park, Dade 2 Golden Beach, Dade 2 Miami Shores, Dade 2 Sunny Isles Beach, Dade 1 * Data in this report is provisional and subject to change

**City is not always received as part of initial notification and may be missing

while case is being investigated.

***Numbers are from people who have been tested and results received by the Florida Department of Heath

from the state public health laboratory (BPHL) as well as commercial and hospital labs.

Check more statistics at Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.