Florida coronavirus map listing cases by zip code

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health has updated its interactive map to now show coronavirus cases in each zip code in Florida.

The department was already listing cases by county in the state.

When Local 10 reached out to the DOH about new zip code breakdown, Nina Levine, press secretary for Florida Department of Health explained that the new feature rolled out on Friday.

“Now included in the dashboard is a map with cases broken down by zip code.This newly assembled map was developed to provide additional transparency and real-time information for residents and visitors across the state.”

Once a viewer reaches the DOH website, there is a tab at the bottom allowing you to click on cases by zip code.

Local 10.com updates its city-by-city list daily using statistics from the DOH that breaks out Miami-Dade and Broward county cases. A new list is being added to include the latest zip code information.

As of April 4, 11,111 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Florida.

In Florida, the department of health lists that 191 people have died from the coronavirus.

Levin also said encouraged Floridians to participate in the COVID-19 Community Action Survey. The survey, www.StrongerThanC19.com is submitted anonymously.

