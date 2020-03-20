Map shows drive-through testing locations in Florida

As federal, state and local authorities move to support more testing in an effort to contain the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, more drive-through testing locations are opening up.

Gino Santorio, the chief executive officer of Broward Health, said the drive-through site the hospital set up in Pompano Beach will not be accepting people who haven’t called to set up an appointment at 954-320-5730.

“The majority of these are going to be sent to commercial labs,” Santorio said. “We are utilizing Quest Lab right now. We also have available LabCorp to send tests to, and we do have some that get sent to DOH.”

Public health officials said that as the availability of testing increases, so will the number of COVID-19 patients. On Thursday night, the Florida Department of Health reported the Centers for Disease Control and Protection confirmed 101 cases in Miami-Dade County and 96 cases in Broward County.

“We need to make sure that we are getting the most critical people tested first,” Santorio said. “The guidance right now, whether you are positive or not, is to self-quarantine at this time.”

State officials announced a COVID-19 patient died in Duval County raising the number of deaths in Florida to nine.

The Florida National Guard was preparing to open a drive-through testing site at C.B. Smith Park at 900 N. Flamingo Rd., in Pembroke Pines.

Here is the map showing drive-though locations: