1st walk-up testing site in Miami-Dade opens Monday

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A new coronavirus testing site opening Monday in North Miami will be the first in Miami-Dade County that won’t be drive-thru, but don’t walk up if you don’t have an appointment.

The site also isn’t open to everyone. You must have symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

The walk-up testing site, at Holy Family Catholic Church on 14500 NE 11th Avenue, can test 150 people per day and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The call center opens daily at 9 a.m. and remains open until all appointment slots for the next day are filled. Appointments can be made up to three days in advance.

The number to call is (305) 499-8767.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez talked about the new site during his COVID-19 update on Sunday.

The Florida National Guard and the Florida Department of Health are partnering with the county for the site. Miami-Dade County wants to add more walk-up testing sites in the near future for residents who do not have cars or a way to get to many of the other locations.

