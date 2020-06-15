Dead flies found in hamburger freezer at South Florida Checker’s

KENDALL, Fla. – A state inspector found dead flies in the hamburger freezer chest at a Checker’s in Kendall last week and ordered the kitchen closed.

The inspector also noted 70 “flying insects” in several areas of the Checker’s.

Another eatery, Above the Rest Restaurant and Bakery, isn’t living up to its name.

The Lauderhill restaurant was ordered shut last week after rodent, fly and hand washing issues were found.

Meanwhile, roach and temperature issues were found at Sak Pase in Naranja.

It’s the third time Sake Pase has been ordered shut since 2017.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. ALL the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

No kitchens in Monroe County were ordered shut last week.

***CHECKER’S

5606 SW 137TH AVENUE

KENDALL

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 6/8/20

4 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 70 flying insects in kitchen, food preparation and storage area. Observed 2 dead flies in Hamburger freezer chest.”

“Insect control device installed over seasonings condiments and next to hamburger freezer chest.”

***SAK PASE RESTAURANT

27156 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

NARANJA

ORDERED SHUT 6/4/20

24 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 8/21/18

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 12/7/17

Sak Pase in Naranja. (WPLG)

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 8 live roaches in discarded ice machine. Observed approximately 4 live roaches in storage room. Observed approximately 10 live roaches behind cooking equipment.”

“Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Observed in walk in cooler coleslaw (53°F - Cold Holding); sour cream (52°F - Cold Holding); conch (52°F - Cold Holding).”

“Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. Observed soiled blender.”

“Encrusted material on can opener blade.”

“Cutting board(s) stained/soiled. Observed soiled white cutting board on prep table.”

“Reach-in cooler shelves soiled with food debris. Observed soiled interior of white reach in refrigerator by back door.”

***ABOVE THE REST RESTAURANT & BAKERY

4080 NW 12TH STREET

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 6/9/20

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approximately 20 rodent droppings under steamtable in service area.”

“ Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Observed soiled walls throughout kitchen **Repeat Violation**.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. -Observed over 20 live flies flying around and landing on fresh vegetables on prep table in kitchen area. -Observed over 10 live flies landing on red cutting board and cut onions and tongs on prep table in kitchen area. 5 live flies landing on white cutting board and on top of berverage area cooler prep table Over 10 live flies landing on mop in front of walk in freezer. Over 10 landing on clean and sanitized utensils by three compartment sink. Over 20 dead flies over true refrigerator.”

“Hand-wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Observed empty buckets blocking handwash sink Hobart reach in cooler. Operator removed.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

“Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed oxtails 51-54°F - Cold Holding in walk in cooler. As per operator food has been in refrigerator since the day before.”