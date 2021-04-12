About 200 rodent droppings found inside South Florida restaurant

NOT CARVEL?!!

Yep, according to state records, the Carvel on West Flagler had a roach issue last week and was ordered shut by a state inspector.

Rodent issues were found at Spanky’s Cheesesteak in Margate, Saalan in Lauderhill and The Palace of India in Davie.

Close to 200 droppings were found inside The Palace of India.

Several of the inspections were based on consumer complaints.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of the violations.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***CARVEL

3781 WEST FLAGLER STREET

MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 4/6/21

19 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed at front cabinets approximately 7 live roaches and more than 15 dead roaches. One live roach crawling on front counter by register machine. Two live roaches behind ice cream mixer at front counter. One dead roach inside reach in freezer at front. Approximately 20 dead roaches on floor at the entire establishment.”

“Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue.”

“Interior of refrigerator soiled with accumulation of food residue.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

***DISALVO’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT

5945 SOUTH UNIVERSITY DR

DAVIE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 4/8/21

15 VIOLATIONS

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 10 live flies flying around landing on yellow cutting board, garbage bind, prep table and water pitcher by the servers station . 4 live flies on containers with uncovered soup on counter in servers station. 6 live flies on table where salad ingredients are stored in servers station. 2 live flies landed on clean and sanitized utensils in servers station 2 live flies flying around and landed on counter where clean and sanitized cups are store above drink machine by walk in cooler 1 live fly on cutting board on rolling cart by dish machine prep area 1 live fly on paper towel dispenser in prep area separate from kitchen 1 live fly on prep table in prep area separate from kitchen 1 live fly on bucket cover that contains chicken base in prep area.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. 1) Observed walls throughout kitchen and prep area heavy soiled with grease 2) Observed walls by dish machine soiled.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Food stored in ice used for drinks. See stop sale. Observed 2 liter Pepsi stored in drink machine ice next to hand wash sink by walk in cooler. Operator dumped ice.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use due to being blocked by garbage can. Observed hand wash sink blocked by garbage can, and cases of items recently delivered.”

***SPANKY’S CHEESESTEAK FACTORY

309 NORTH STATE ROAD 7

MARGATE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 4/5/21

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. -Observed 4 rodent droppings in dry storage room. Dry storage room is separated from kitchen. -Observed 5 rodent droppings behind food preparation table in kitchen. Observed 2 rodent droppings underneath 3 compartment sink in dishwashing area.”

“Exterior door has a gap at the threshold that opens to the outside.”

“Encrusted material on can opener blade. -Observed old food residue buildup on can opener blade. **Repeat Violation**.”

***THE PALACE CUSINE OF INDIA

11422 STATE ROAD 84

DAVIE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 4/7/21

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 50 rodent droppings on floor where pots, pans, food containers are stored in storage room next to kitchen Approximately 10 dropping on shelf where single service containers are stored in storage room next to kitchen Approximately 10 droppings on floor under shelf next to storage room where bust pans of frozen foods were stored in kitchen Approximately 20 droppings under three compartment sink across from cook line 1 dropping on drain board on three compartment sink in kitchen Approximately 20 droppings under dish machine close to kitchen. Approximately 10 droppings under shelf where clean and sanitized dishes are stored next to mop sink by walk in coolers 5 dropping on shelf where clean and sanitized dishes are stored next to mop sink close to kitchen Approximately 20 droppings on floor under shelves in dry storage room separated from kitchen 5 droppings on containers that has seasoning mix in dry storage room separate from kitchen 1 dropping on box of seasoning mix in dry storage room separate from kitchen Approximately 10 under shelve where onions are stored in from of walk in cooler and freezer by back door 2 droppings if front of two burner stove on cook line Approximately 20 under prep table next to prep sink by cook line .”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 3 dead roaches by back door.”

“Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris. 1) Observed interior of all microwave soiled. 2) Observed interior of all reach in cooler soiled 3) Observed interior of ice machine soiled**Repeat Violation** **Repeat Violation**.”

***LALLOS

1401 NW 39TH TERRACE

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 4/8/21

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 9/9/19

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Main kitchen walk in cooler- observed approximately 20 flies flying around at corner walk in cooler door and inside HWS. Main kitchen dry storage room- observed approximately 10 flies flying around dry storage shelf rack and landing on cases of soda and packaged foods. Main kitchen soda dispenser rack- observed approximately 10 flies flying around and landing on cases of soda across from reach in coolers. Observed approximately 25 flies flying around and landing on ice machine, HWS, and low boy cooler. Observed approximately 15 flies floating inside display champagne glasses at bar counter inside establishment. Observed approximately 10 flies flying inside and landing on trash can at bar inside establishment.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

***SAALAN

7256 WEST OAKLAND PARK BLVD.

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 4/6/21

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 50 rodent droppings underneath storage rack and underneath freezer located in dry storage room. Storage room has a door and is separate from the kitchen.”

“Food stored on floor. Observed open bags of rice, flour and onions stored on the floor across from front counter.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use due to items stored in the sink. Observed container of cooked rice stored on top of HWS. Operator removed container of cooked rice.”