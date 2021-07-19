2 Checkers, Las Olas restaurant among 8 places ordered shut last week

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***COMMERCIAL POINT CAFE

3601 WEST COMMERCIAL BLVD.

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 7/13/21

24 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 6 rodent droppings on shelf where can sauces are stored in storage room separate from kitchen area. Observed 5 rodent droppings under shelf where can sauces are stored in storage area separate from kitchen Approximately 20 rodent droppings under shelf where packets of sugar and single service containers are stored in storage area separate from kitchen Approximately 10 on shelf where single service cups are stored in storage room separate from kitchen 3 under table next to hand wash sink in storage area. Approximately 10 under prep table next to Coca-Cola reach in cooler in storage area separate from kitchen 1 on shelf where clean containers are stored closest to back door in storage room Approximately 20 rodent droppings on shelf where aluminum containers, single service plates, straws and takeout bags are stored in storage area separate from kitchen. Approximately 20 under shelf where single service plates are stored in storage room 7 in catering pans on shelf in storage area separate from kitchen area. 2 in case of tabanera hot sauce in storage room separate from kitchen 4 under shelf dry storage shelf in storage room separate from kitchen 2 under the catering shelf with single service items on shelf in storage room separate from kitchen 4 under the prep table in kitchen area. 1 dropping on lid with flour in the container on dry storage shelf in prep area. 3 on chlorine sanitizer lid in dishwasher area. Approximately 10 on floor under clean sanitized containers in dish area. Approximately 10 on floor under dish machine. 1 dropping on food cart in kitchen.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Observed rice (50°F - Cooling); pasta (50°F cooling ); beans (48°F - Cooling) in walk in cooler. Per operator food items were cooked and placed to cool 7/12/2021.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed raw chicken and raw turkey sausage over French fries in reach in freezer. Observed raw shrimp stored above chili sauce in walk in freezer. Operator removed and stored properly.”

“Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. Observed employee touching toast with bare hands. Manager educated employee on bare hand contact with ready to eat food.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. Observed ice machine lid over ice with mold like substance.”

***BOMBAY DARBAR INDIAN RESTAURANT

1521 EAST LAS OLAS BLVD.

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 7/15/21

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“One Dead rodent present - upstairs storage room in corner next to coconut powder. Storage room contains food in jars, bags of flour, coconut powder, cashews and dry goods.”

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approximately 35 droppings in upstairs storage room. Storage room contains food in jars, bags of flour, coconut powder, cashews and dry goods. Operator began cleaning during inspection.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Approximately 3 small flying insects on wall above prep area near Cook line . Operator removed flies and cleaned/sanitized the area.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Raw chicken stored over raw shrimp in walk in cooler. Operator stored all items properly.”

***XTREME ACTION PARK

5300 NORTH POWERLINE ROAD

FORT LAUDERDALE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 7/12/21

22 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach in cracks of shelf where single service containers are stored in bar storage room. 1 live roach on shelf where liquors area stored in bar storage area. 1 live roach on wall between beer cooler and bar store room.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 20 dead roaches by ice bucket behind door in bar storage. 1 dead roach on shelf where liquor is store.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 1 live fly on film wrap container. Observed 3 life flies flying around landing on drink nozzles in bar area.”

“Accumulation of dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, or other pests, in control devices. 1) Observed approximately 10 dead flies stored in pest control devices over hot dog heater 1 dead fly in blackened whiskey 1 dead fly in southern comfort vodka 1 dead fly in pinnacle cherry vodka 1 dead fly dos hombres tequila.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Food contaminated by dead flies Observed 1 dead fly in blackened whiskey 1 dead fly in southern comfort vodka 1 dead fly in pinnacle cherry vodka 1 dead fly dos hombres tequila.”

“Employee handled soiled equipment or utensils and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Observed chef handling dirty dishes and back to clean dishes with washing hands.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed mac and cheese (48°F - Cold Holding); guacamole (44°F - Cold Holding)on prep table with deep fryer in prep area. Observed mushroom (46°F - Cold Holding); onions (45°F - Cold Holding); lettuce (49°F - Cold Holding); diced tomatoes (46°F - Cold Holding) in flip top cooler in prep room Observed 1 dead fly in blackened whiskey 1 dead fly in southern comfort vodka 1 dead fly in pinnacle cherry vodka 1 dead fly dos hombres tequila.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed mac and cheese (48°F - Cold Holding); guacamole (44°F - Cold Holding)on prep table with deep fryer in prep area. Observed mushroom (46°F - Cold Holding); onions (45°F - Cold Holding); lettuce (49°F - Cold Holding); diced tomatoes (46°F - Cold Holding) in flip top cooler in prep room **Repeat Violation”.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime.”

“Interior of oven/microwave has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. 1) Observed interior of microwave in prep area above flip top cooler by ovens soiled. 2) Observed old food build up in ovens by reach in cooler in prep area. 3) Observed interior of continental reach in cooler next to ovens soiled.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed hand wash sink used as dump sink as evidenced on onions blocking drain.”

***CHECKERS

18100 NW 2ND AVENUE

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 7/14/21

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 15+ live flies flying around in the kitchen. 5 flies sitting inside containers of shredded lettuce, slice tomatoes, and cheese. 3 live flies on ketchup and mustard squeeze bottles, at the reach in cooler (sandwich station).”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Due to contamination of 15+ flies observed in the kitchen area, with 5 flies inside containers of shredded lettuce, slice tomatoes, and cheese. Inspector also observed 3 live flies on ketchup and mustard squeeze bottles at the sandwich station.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed buildup of food debris, soil residue and accumulation of grease on deep fryers compartment door handles, inside deep fryers, inside deep fryer compartment doors, inside both ice cream machine, inside all reach in coolers, mop sink, and the reach in freezers.”

***CHECKERS

236 NE 8TH STREET

HOMESTEAD

ORDERED SHUT 7/13/21

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Food contaminated by leaking water from the ceiling due to rain or condensation on top of preparation table that splashed on the onion, honey mustard sauce, chili and hot dogs in cook line . See stop sale. Manager discarded the products.”

***BLVD BAES

7244 BISCAYNE BLVD.

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 7/12/21

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 30 live flying insects landing on boxes and containers of food in dry storage area located next to hand washing sink located in kitchen area. Also observed approximately 5 live flying insects landing on shelves containing clean and sanitized dishes located in the kitchen area.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin.”

***VICTORIA BAKERY RESTAURANT

1130 WEST FLAGLER STREET

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 7/12/21

16 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Observed employee wash and rinse pots and pan and not sanitize. Educated employee on proper ware washing.”

“Employee handled soiled equipment or utensils and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. At the time of the inspection observed food employee wash soiled dishes and returned to chop onions no hand wash at all.”

“Hand wash sink removed from food preparation/dishwashing area. Must be reinstalled in the same location where removed. At the time of the inspection observed hand sink removed from its original location in prep area. Observed no other hand sink located at kitchen food preparation area.”

“No hand wash sink for employees. At the time of the inspection observed operator removed hand sink, no hand sink at all for employees to wash hands at all.”

***LAS CARNITAS LATIN CUISINE

3305 NORTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY

POMPANO BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 7/15/21

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 3 live roaches at out of service oven in prep area on prep table.”

“Food stored on floor. At walk in cooler, bucket with marinating chicken stored on the floor.”

“Ice scoop handle in contact with ice. At prep area ice machine. Scoop moved to be stored properly.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/hand.”