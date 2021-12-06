Rodent droppings, moldy lettuce, flies and roaches with your burger?

Below is a list of places ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean-up and re-inspection.

***WAYBACK BURGERS

4690 NORTH STATE ROAD 7

COCONUT CREEK

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 11/30/21

18 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. -Observed approximately 100 rodent droppings in cabinet underneath Coca-Cola machine in dining room area , approximately 15 rodent droppings underneath front counter adjacent to kitchen and approximately 30 rodent droppings underneath food preparation sink.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. -Observed 5 live roaches in cabinet underneath Coca-Cola machine in dining room , 2 live roach crawling on wall at cook-line.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. -Observed approximately 30 live flying insects landing on wall and bag with onions in kitchen. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Food with mold-like growth. See stop sale. -Observed mold like substance buildup on lettuce in flip top cooler.”

“Food contaminated by flying insects. Observed numerous amount of live flying insects landing on bag with raw onions.”

“Food stored on floor. -Observed bags with onions and containers with pickles stored on kitchen floor. -Observed cases with food items stored on walk in freezer floor.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. -Observed heavy grease buildup on floor throughout establishment.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. -Observed potato tots hot held at 125 degrees Fahrenheit. Operator instructed to reheat to 165 degrees Fahrenheit. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Manager or person in charge lacking proof of food manager certification.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

***PASEO CATRACHO

7795 WEST FLAGLER ST.

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 11/30/21

25 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach walking on the floor under a shelf located by the 3 compartment sink.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 2 dead roaches on the floor under a shelf located by the 3 compartment sink. Observed 1 dead roach on the kitchen floor under the hand sink.”

“Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains. Observed after opening the kitchen hand sink, water backing up from the kitchen floor drains.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed raw beef (47°F - Cold Holding); cooked chicken (47°F - Cold Holding) stored in the cooler located by the office as per operator they left the door open for a while, operator placed food in the freezer. Observed raw beef (51°F - Cold Holding) in the prep cooler located in the kitchen area as per operator less than 30 minutes.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed raw shell eggs stored over cooked chicken tacos.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Observed raw chicken stored over raw fish in the cooler located by the office.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Observed microwave exterior soiled.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. Front area.”

***TITIE RESTAURANT AND LOUNGE

300 WEST SUNRISE BLVD.

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 12/2/21

20 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 1/16/20

“Accumulation of dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, or other pests, in control devices. Dead rodent behind glass cooler in wait station.”

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 1 dropping observed behind water heater next to bathroom. 3 droppings observed underneath wait station cabinet behind hand wash sink. Under plastic bags.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 1 live fly flying in kitchen. 3 live flies flying in seating area next to kitchen. Landing on tables. Operator killed 2 and sanitized area.”

“Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Walk in cooler: cooked Pork 53°,cooked sliced goat 52°, sliced goat 54°. Operator cooked yesterday. Observed food cooling inside deep containers and covered.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Walk in cooler: Pork 53°,cooked sliced goat 52°, sliced goat 54°. Operator cooked yesterday. Observed food cooling inside deep containers and covered.”

“Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employee.”

***BURGERFI

2716 UNIVERSITY DR.

CORAL SPRINGS

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 12/01/21

4 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. -Observed 7 live flying insects in kitchen, 4 landing on food preparation table next to ground beef. Operator clean and sanitizer prep table. -Observed approximately 15 live flying insects at dishwashing area landing on clean and dirty utensils. -Observed approximately 10 live flying insects landing on bags with raw potatoes in dry storage area.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. -Observed mold like substance buildup on wall at dishwashing area.”

“Accumulation of debris on exterior of ware washing machine. -Observed soiled residue buildup on top of dishwashing machine.”