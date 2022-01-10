Rodent droppings found inside slow cooker leads to ordered closure

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

According to a records search, no places were ordered shut last week in Miami-Dade or Monroe counties.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***KUSSIFY

2652 HOLLYWOOD BLVD.

HOLLYWOOD

ORDERED SHUT 1/5/22

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 1. Observed 9 rodent droppings on the floor behind the dough mixer in the prep area of the kitchen. 2. Observed 10 rodent droppings in the lower shelf of the prep table next to the dough mixer. The shelf stores buckets of flour, sugar, and caramel milk. 3. Observed 8 rodent droppings along the base board in the back hallway of the establishment going toward the rear exit. The hallway is a storage area for pizza boxes and bulk bagged chickpea flour.”

Ad

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Observed in the small flip top cooler, raw chicken stored above raw beef blood sausage. The employee moved the chicken to alternate refrigeration for proper storage.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed in the Small flip top cooler ; chicken (45 - Cold Holding). The item was stored above the cold holding line of the cooler and had been in the cooler for 30 minutes. The manager placed the item in alternate refrigeration to quick chill.”

***BRIMSTONE WOODFIRE GRILL

14575 SW 5TH STREET

PEMBROKE PINES

ORDERED SHUT 1/5/22

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Main kitchen- Office- observed 10 live flying insects flying around in office. -prep station at ice machine- observed 4 live flying insects inside and landing on red onions. -outside bar- observed 7 live flying insects flying around sink and alcohol bottles. -inside bar- observed 1 live flying insects flying over ice machine and 4 live flying insects flying inside container and landing on cloths. -dry storage room- observed approximately 20 live flying insects flying and landing on boxes in dry storage room. - grill prep station- observed I live flying insect flying over grill. -cook line prep counter top cooler- observed 1 live flying insect flying over marinara sauce.”

Ad

“No written procedures available for use of time as a public health control to hold time/temperature control for safety food. Main kitchen grill station- observed béarnaise and hollandaise sauce being stored at room temperature with 11 time. Operator stated that they do not have a written plan.”

***MINI PITA

2555 EAST ATLANTIC BLVD.

POMPANO BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 1/4/22

18 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 25 to 30 live roaches on wall and loose wall covering on left side of ice machine in kitchen. Observed 1 live roach at dry storage containers on small reach-in freezer in kitchen.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 5 dead roaches next to water heater under dish machine, 3 dead roaches under reach in freezer and 4 dead roaches next to ice machine.”

“Employee failed to wash hands before putting on gloves to initiate a task working with food. Observed cook handle soiled equipment and put gloves on to prepare food. Discussed with owner. Employee washed hands and put on new gloves.”

Ad

“Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Dish machine tested 3 times at 0 ppm. Sanitizer is not connected to dish machine.”

“Interior of oven/microwave has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. 2 microwaves with large amount of soiled food residue. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Buildup of food debris/soil residue on equipment door handles. All equipment handles and exteriors of equipment are soiled. Slide tracks on all coolers soiled. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Clean utensils or equipment stored in dirty drawer or rack. Multiple soiled containers with utensils and equipment.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. License expired on 12/1/2021.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Kitchen floors are soiled under equipment and shelving units. **Repeat Violation**.”

Ad

***DISCOVERY TAKE OUT RESTAURANT

501 WEST SUNRISE BLVD.

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 1/4/22

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 7 rodent droppings behind boxes on hallway leading to guest/employee bathroom. 5 rodent droppings observed inside an old slow cooker stored in kitchen. Operator cleaned cooker.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach observed inside employee/customers bathroom. 3 live roaches observed inside a cooking pot stored under a preparation table in kitchen. Operator killed and clean pot. 1 live roach observed crawling on Water heater located inside kitchen. 1 live roach observed crawling on a personal handbag stored on a shelf next to-go containers in kitchen. Operator killed and sanitized area.”

“Toxic substance/chemical improperly stored. Observed white paint / roach killer spray stored on shelf under preparation table in kitchen next to cooking oil and onions.”

Ad

“Clean utensils or equipment stored in dirty drawer or rack. Observed cooking utensils stored in a dirty container. Operator removed utensils and placed to wash.”

“Interior of oven/microwave has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Observed an out of order fryer with heavy accumulation of grease on it in kitchen.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Observed raw beef store above shrimp and vegetables inside chest freezer in kitchen. Reviewed proper storage of raw. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Bathroom facility not clean.”

***NEW YORK DINER

925 NE 62ND STREET

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 1/3/33

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 10 flying insects observed in wait station. No food contact observed 50 flying insects observed below dishwasher. Observed landing on clean dishes.”

Ad

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Smoked salmon over deli meat in walk in cooler.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

***TAQUERIA EL JOVENAZO

7130 KIMBERLY BLVD.

NORTH LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 12/27/21

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 10/25/21

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 1/28/21

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 20 live roaches in gasket of three doors flip top cooler where uncovered food items are stored in kitchen Approximately 5 live roaches in 2 doors reach in cooler in front of cook line 1 live roach on true reach in cooler by cook line.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 1 dead roach on glue trap in imperial oven. Approximately 10 dead roaches on left side of cook line by true refrigerator. Approximately 10 dead roaches between water heater and asber reach in cooler in storage area 5 dead roaches under front counter in service area 3 dead roaches next to true reach in cooler in service area.”

Ad

“Interior of oven/microwave has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Observed interior of microwave soiled in kitchen. Observed interior of all reach in cooler soiled. Observed interior of imperial oven with excessive grease build up.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. 1)Observed raw beef and raw chicken stored above cooked rice in true reach in cooler on cook line 2) Observed raw chicken stored above uncovered soups and sauces in saber glass door cooler in storage area.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Observed bust pan with onions stored in hand wash sink in kitchen area.”