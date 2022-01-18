Custom cake bakery ordered to stop all processing

Below is a list of places that were recently ordered shut by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The department inspects restaurants in Florida.

A third place on this list was issued a “stop use” order by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The Department of Agriculture inspects supermarkets and bakeries.

All the restaurants mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

Chefness Bakery still has a “stop use” order in place.

***LA VINA ARAGON RESTAURANT AND CAFETERIA

8155 WEST 8TH AVE.

HIALEAH

ORDERED SHUT 1/12/22

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed one live roach crawling on dining room floor, one live roach on front line floor, 3 live roaches underneath of three compartment sink located in the kitchen.”

“Employee cracked raw shell eggs and then handled ready-to-eat food and/or clean equipment or utensils without washing hands. Observed employee cracked shell eggs than touched clean utensils. Operator properly changed gloves and washed hands.”

“Equipment and utensils not washed, rinsed and sanitized in the correct order in three-compartment sink. Do not use dishes/equipment not properly sanitized. Observed operator go from washed step to sanitation step with rinse off the dishes. Instructed operator regarding the ware washing procedure.”

“Employee washed hands in a sink other than an approved hand wash sink. Observed operator washed her hand on three compartment sink located at the from line. Instructed operator regarding the hand wash procedure.”

“Food being cooled by non-approved method as evidenced by inadequate rate of cooling during time of inspection. Observed plantain soup (132/128 - Cooling); black beans (84/80 - Cooling); on deep container also cod (88/83 - Cooling)covered.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed yellow sponge inside hand wash sink located next to three compartment sink. Operator removed it.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

***SPOONS GRILL

3987 NW 19TH STREET

LAUDERDALE LAKES

ORDERED SHUT 1/10/22

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 8/18/21

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live on spice container at flip-top cooler in kitchen, 1 live on floor under hand wash sink near reach in cooler by cook line, 1 live on wall behind stove in prep area.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 3 under hand wash sink by reach in cooler by cook line. 3 on floor near walk-in cooler in dish washing area.”

“Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. Observed chef place cheese into to-go box without gloves. Discussed proper handling of ready to eat food, employee washed hands and put on gloves.”

“Hot time/temperature control for safety food received at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. sausage links(90 - Hot Holding)at 9:30; sausage Pattie’s (95 - Hot Holding) at 9:30; chef stated both items on line at 8AM. 2.5 hours left. 2nd temp at 10:30 90°; 90°. Advised operator to reheat to 165° to hold at 135°. **Corrective Action Taken** **Repeat Violation**.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food prepared from/mixed with ingredient(s) at ambient temperature not cooled to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 4 hours. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Flip top near prep table:: ; shredded cheese (45 - Cold Holding) ; salmon mix(47 - Cold Holding) chef stated all items on line since 8AM. First temp taken at 9:30, 2nd temp at 10:30 cheese 45° and salmon 46° portioned at 7:45. Operator added ice to items. Repeat Violation.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

CHEFNESS BAKERY

470 ANSIN BLVD.

HALLANDALE BEACH

INSPECTION DATE 1/13/22

2 VIOLATIONS FOUND

INSPECTION BY FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND CONSUMER SERVICES

STOP USE ORDER FOR ALL PROCESSING AREAS

“Multiple live flies were observed flying around below the food prep table opposite the walk-in refrigerator and behind the 2 door reach-in refrigerator opposite the entrance door in the kitchen. Old food debris was observed on the floors, on the shelves, on the food prep tables, on the dough mixers, on the dough sheeter machine, on the dough shaping machine, on the lids of plastic containers, on plastic containers, in the microwaves, on the floors of the walk-in refrigerators, on the panels inside of the oven, on the stoves, and on metal baking pans in the kitchen.”

“Multiple male food workers were observed processing dough without hair restraints on the food prep tables in the kitchen.”