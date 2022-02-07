Five Guys, Pinecrest Bakery and others make Dirty Dining list

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***CHINA SKY

7748 WEST COMMERCIAL BLVD.

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 2/1/22

22 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 5 rodent droppings on floor in dry storage area next to walk in cooler in the rear area of the kitchen. Where canned good, corn starch and flour is being stored.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed one dead roach on floor in dry storage area next to walk in cooler in the rear area of the kitchen where canned goods, flour and corn starch are being stored.”

“Employee touched bare body part and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Employee touched hair then proceeded to touch single service items without washing hands.”

“Displayed food not properly protected from contamination. Observed cooked rice on bottom shelf of soda rack not covered. Rice is below dirty shelf. Food stored on floor. Observed sauces and oil on the floor on cooks line. Raw fruits/vegetables not washed prior to preparation. Observed cut cabbage and cut broccoli not washed before cooking for service.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed equipment, vents, storage food containers in direct contact with food soiled with mold like substance throughout establishment. Interior of oven/microwave has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Observed rice cookers, bbq oven built up with heavy grease build up. Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Observed food contact surfaces not sanitized after being used. Observed operator place container which had raw chicken and raw shrimp on cutting board without sanitizing area before placing container of blanched broccoli on same cutting board.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Observed hand washing sink located at the back door with basin inside sink.”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items.”

***PINECREST BAKERY #18

1025 NE 79TH STREET

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 1/31/22

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Presence of insects, rodents, or other pests. Observed approximately 5 ants crawling on hand washing sink behind front counter.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed one dead roach on floor of the front counter.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 25 small flying insects landing inside of three compartment sink behind front counter. Additionally, observed approximately 20 small flying insects flying by front counter landing on single service items, cutting board, juice machine, and coffee machine. Additionally, observed approximately 25 small flying insects flying in kitchen area, landing on food storage racks and walls.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed raw steak on top of the ready to eat tuna salad.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed empanadas (125 F - Hot Holding); croquettes (99 F - Hot Holding); tequenos (119 F - Hot Holding) As per employee the items was there approximately 2 hours. Operator turned up heat in unit to reheat items to 165F and maintain about 135 F.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employee.”

***KEN & MIKE’S PIZZA & PASTA

16393 NW 67TH AVENUE

MIAMI LAKES

ORDERED SHUT 2/2/22

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 4 live roaches crawling on hand wash sink located in front dishwasher machine, 2 live roaches in between paper bags hanger on the wall above hand wash sink.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin.”

“Food stored on floor. Observed container with raw chicken on the kitchen floor.”

***FIVE GUYS BURGERS AND FRIES

1818 CORDOVA ROAD

FORT LAUDERDALE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 2/4/22

3 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 1. Observed 3 flies landing on the front Service counter/cook line. 2. Observed 3 landing flies on a box of sleeved single service cups in the front counter/cook line area. 3. Observed 2 landing flies on bags of potatoes stored in the dining area. 4. Observed 3 landing flies on a table in the dining area and 3 flies on stools at the same table in the dining area. 5. Observed 1 fly landing on the outside of the liner bag of an open box of peanuts in the dining room. 6. Observed 1 fly landing on the lid of a customer’s beverage container near the bins where straws, cups, and lids are stored in the dining area. 7. Observed 2 flies landing on a shelf above pump dispensers of shake ingredients stored at the front counter/cook line. 8. Observed 1 fly landing on a shelf in the kitchen where single service cups, napkins, and carry out bags are stored. 9. Observed 1 fly landing on a shelf in the kitchen where cleaning articles are stored. 10. Observed 1 fly landing on a clean food storage container in the kitchen. Container was returned to the three compartment sink to be cleaned and sanitized. 11. Observed 3 flies landing on a prep table on the cook line where hamburgers are being garnished and wrapped. 12. Observed 1 fly landing on a box of single service cup lids in the kitchen above a prep sink used to prep French fries in the kitchen.”