MIAMI – The American Heart Association recommends limiting daily sugar consumption to 25 grams for women and 36 grams for men. But with processed foods, it’s not easy to keep track.

Although the Food and Drug Administration requires producers to list ingredients, experts say added sugars come in at least 61 different names.

Some of the added sugars that mount up include corn syrup, rice syrup, fructose, crystalline fructose, high-fructose syrup (HFCS 55 and HFCS 90), sucrose, maltose, barley malt, diastatic malt, ethyl maltol, lactose, dextrose, fruit nectars, concentrates of juices, honey, agave nectar, D-ribose, galactose and molasses.

Here is a list of foods with hidden sugars:

- Protein powder

- Gummy vitamins

- Flavored yogurt, flavored milk and almond, rice or cashew milk

- Granola bars, instant oatmeal, breakfast cereal, energy bars and dried fruit.

- Flavored water, tonic water, carbonated beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, tea, smoothies, coffee drinks, fruit juice from concentrate and alcohol mixers

- Pasta sauces, ketchup, BBQ sauce, hoisin sauce, teriyaki sauce, marinade and salad dressings

- Crackers and bread

- Nut butter

- Packaged fruits

- Applesauce

- Jam

- Coleslaw

- Relish

- Jerky