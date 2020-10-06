Broward Health Coral Springs offering free mammograms

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – When it comes to battling breast cancer, a multitude of studies have shown that routine screening saves lives, which is why Broward Health Coral Springs is offering free mammograms to women facing financial constraints with access to healthcare.

“Women who are underserved, underinsured or have no insurance are at greater risk of not getting the early detection so it’s really key, especially during this pandemic, that they continue to reach out and get their mammograms and their screenings,” said Melissa Leamon, Chief of Nursing for Broward Health Coral Springs.

To be eligible for a free mammogram, women must be Broward County residents and meet the criteria for financial need.

To learn more or to make an appointment, call 954-346-5722.

Also in current heath news, excess alcohol consumption, a disturbing trend throughout this pandemic, appears to be affecting women more than men.

Overall, the frequency of alcohol consumption among adults between the ages of 30 and 80 has increased 14%, but it’s up to 17% for women specifically.

Researchers say the findings indicate the number of heavy drinking days for women increased over 40%, leading to alcohol-related problems in nearly one out of 10 women.