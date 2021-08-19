Local 10, Walgreens host annual ‘Flu Shot Friday’

For six consecutive years, even through a worldwide pandemic, Local 10 and Walgreens have teamed up to bring you Flu Shot Friday. This year’s event will take place Friday, Sep. 17. Local 10 Health Specialist Kristi Krueger will file reports from Walgreens stores and receive her annual flu shot live on the air.

With flu season a few weeks away and surging COVID-19 cases, the demand for flu shots is high. Walgreens has ordered plenty of flu shots and vouchers for South Florida.

During our Flu Shot Friday event, uninsured and underinsured individuals will be given a flu shot voucher at Walgreens stores, allowing them to receive the flu vaccine at no cost. It’s also a perfect time for people with health insurance to receive their vaccination, too.

The flu shot vouchers are donated by Walgreens and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of a national program to make flu shots available to those without health insurance coverage or to those who are unable to afford a flu shot.

Each voucher is good for one flu shot at any Walgreens Pharmacy and is subject to the terms and conditions on the voucher. You must be 18 years of age or older to receive a flu shot at Walgreens stores.

“For more than a decade, Walgreens pharmacists have been a trusted and accessible community resource for flu shots and other immunizations,” said Georgia Lehoczky, Walgreens regional health director. “Every flu season is unpredictable, and this one is especially important as it overlaps with COVID-19, which is why an annual flu shot is the first preventive measure to take to protect yourself and those around you throughout the season.”

Local 10′s Flu Shot Friday is for one day only. No appointment is necessary. All Walgreens stores are participating in this event and will be administering flu shots during regularly scheduled store hours.